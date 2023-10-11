Trump Accuses Biden of Betraying Israel in wake of Hamas Attack, Criticizes $6 Billion Iran ‘Ransom’ and Urges Reinstitution of Travel Ban from ‘Terror-Afflicted Nations’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former President Donald Trump on Monday accused his successor Joe Biden of betraying one of the country’s closest allies amid the chaos and tragedy in Israel.

Trump cited his own U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and his Muslim travel ban, as examples of why he would have handled the crisis better.

He said: “While I was Commander in Chief, we reduced Iran’s economy to rubble, I withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, imposed the toughest sanctions ever on the regime and imposed a strict TRAVEL BAN on radical Islamic to keep terrorists in check. out of our country.’

Trump spoke to supporters in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire after Hamas Fighters entered Israel from the Gaza Strip and attacked homes, cars and military bases, killing an estimated 700 Israelis and nine Americans.

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden for the Hamas attack on Israel, saying he had ‘betrayed’ the US ally

Trump accused Biden of “giving” money to Iran, saying US foreign policy caused the terror invasion.

“Joe Biden BETRAYED Israel,” Trump said, saying he would “again stand firmly with the State of Israel.”

He said: ‘Joe Biden reversed all this and gave billions of dollars to the world’s largest sponsor of terror, throwing Israel to the bloodthirsty terrorists and jihadists.’

Trump called it a “$6 billion” ransom.

He was referring to an agreement that provides a waiver for the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea.

The money is now being held in Qatar as part of a deal that freed five Americans. The Biden administration says the funds are limited to humanitarian purposes, and no funds have been distributed so far.

“My administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock-solid and unwavering,” President Biden said on Saturday

Trump’s attack on Biden came as Israel continued to pound Gaza City after the brutal Hamas attack

Trump attacked Biden in his remarks in New Hampshire, claiming he ‘doesn’t like farmers and he doesn’t like minorities’

Trump’s attack came after Biden spoke at the White House about the stunning attack.

“The United States stands with the state of Israel,” said Biden, who said he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ‘MThe government’s support for Israel’s security is rock-solid and unwavering,” he said.

White House national security official John Finer told CBS News on Monday that Iran was “broadly complicit in these attacks” but that the US had “not seen any direct involvement in the immediate attacks that have occurred in recent days.” took place’.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Hamas “would not exist in the way it does today without the support it has received from Iran over the years,” but also said “we have not seen any evidence yet that Iran led or was behind it. this particular attack.”

Trump also blamed the attack on ‘our country’s perceived weakness in the face of an incompetent and corrupt leader, Joe Biden, who is being laughed at around the world.”

Trump joined other Republicans in hammering Biden over the new tumult in the Middle East.

Some regional experts have said Hamas may have timed the attack in part to try to thwart negotiations on a planned normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Trump in his planned remarks pushed back on previous steps known as the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors.

“Less than four years ago we had PEACE in the Middle East with the historic Abraham Accords – today we have all-out war against Israel. What a difference a president makes!’ Trump wrote.

He said he would “cut off funding to Palestinian terrorists on day one” if re-elected, and that he would “reimpose the travel ban on terror-stricken countries so that the bloodshed and killings we saw this week are NEVER American.” territory will reach.’

The Biden campaign hit back at Trump on Monday with a blistering statement from campaign co-chair Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

“With every lie, Donald Trump further proves that he is too dangerous to lead the United States on the world stage. “The generals and other military leaders who served under Trump — those who should know — have repeatedly said he made our country less safe, not more,” she said. “This is the same man who calls our men and women in uniform ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ and refused to visit the final resting place of the brave Americans who served our nation,” she added, referring to comments from the former White House . Chief of Staff John Kelly, who said Trump made these comments.