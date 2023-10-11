Hamas terrorists broke into the home of a young Israeli couple, Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky, who were killed in a brutal attack — but before their deaths, the brave parents managed to hide their 10-month-old twins. Reports say that the infants were discovered safe and sound approximately 14 hours later.

The incident unfolded in Kfar Gaza, in southern Israel, just three miles east of Gaza, as reported by the Israeli news outlet Walla.

Despite their efforts to fight the intruders, the parents were ultimately killed.

Israeli forces later found the unharmed babies in a bomb shelter and entrusted them to the care of their grandmother. This attacks by Hamas over the weekend resulted in a devastating toll, with over 1,000 casualties on both sides.

The post Hero Israeli Couple Murdered By Hamas Terrorists Managed To Save Their 10-Month-Old Twins appeared first on Breaking911.