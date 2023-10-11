‘A Horror Movie’: Israeli Volunteer Details the Violence Along Gaza

Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty

The grisliness of the war between Israel and Palestine has been documented in photos and videos of the weekend’s violence, with images showing the devastation along the Gaza region.

But for ZAKA volunteer Josh Wander and his colleagues working to recover the bodies of civilians, the murdered children are who have affected them the most.

“[Even] for the most hardened, seasoned volunteers that have been doing this for decades, it’s something that’s particularly difficult,” Wander told The Daily Beast by phone from his home in Jerusalem. “So those scenes are something that we’ll never be able to forget.”

