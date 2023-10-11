Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    ‘A Horror Movie’: Israeli Volunteer Details the Violence Along Gaza

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘A Horror Movie’: Israeli Volunteer Details the Violence Along Gaza

    Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty

    The grisliness of the war between Israel and Palestine has been documented in photos and videos of the weekend’s violence, with images showing the devastation along the Gaza region.

    But for ZAKA volunteer Josh Wander and his colleagues working to recover the bodies of civilians, the murdered children are who have affected them the most.

    “[Even] for the most hardened, seasoned volunteers that have been doing this for decades, it’s something that’s particularly difficult,” Wander told The Daily Beast by phone from his home in Jerusalem. “So those scenes are something that we’ll never be able to forget.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy