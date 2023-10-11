Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Harvard Groups Blame Israel 'Entirely' for Gaza Crisis, Stirring Controversy

    Harvard Groups Blame Israel ‘Entirely’ for Gaza Crisis, Stirring Controversy

    Marvin Heimke

    More than 30 student groups at Harvard issued a joint statement over the weekend declaring that the Israeli government was “entirely responsible” for the crisis unfolding in the country and in Gaza.

    “Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years,” wrote the groups, which included the Harvard Prison Divest Coalition, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association, several Muslim and Arab affinity groups, and other organizations. “From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden.”

    The hard-line tone of the letter quickly stirred controversy. Former university president Lawrence Summers blasted the letter as “morally unconscionable,” adding, “I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

