Terrifying Sydney Crash: Car Collides with Bus due to Sleepy Driver at Marsfield

A man has been rushed to hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into the back of a bus in Sydney’s northwest.

The crash happened near the busy intersection of Epping and Vimiera roads in Marsfield around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Rescuers had to free the 43-year-old man, trapped inside the wreckage.

A car crashed into a bus at a busy Marsfield junction on Monday evening

He was treated at the scene by paramedics for a leg injury before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

The bus driver and a passenger on board were not injured.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the car and bus.

Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are continuing, a New South Wales police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information or a dash cam is asked to call Crime Stoppers.