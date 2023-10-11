Terrifying Sydney Crash: Car Collides with Bus due to Sleepy Driver at Marsfield

Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    By

    Sydney crash: Horror as car crashes into bus after driver falls asleep at the wheel in Marsfield

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 4:41 p.m. EDT, October 9, 2023 | Update: 5:04 p.m. EDT, October 9, 2023

    A man has been rushed to hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into the back of a bus in Sydney’s northwest.

    The crash happened near the busy intersection of Epping and Vimiera roads in Marsfield around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

    The driver of the car is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

    Rescuers had to free the 43-year-old man, trapped inside the wreckage.

    A car crashed into a bus at a busy Marsfield junction on Monday evening

    He was treated at the scene by paramedics for a leg injury before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

    The bus driver and a passenger on board were not injured.

    Images from the scene show extensive damage to the car and bus.

    Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are continuing, a New South Wales police spokesperson said.

    Anyone with information or a dash cam is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

    The driver was freed from the wreck before being taken to hospital.

