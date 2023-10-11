Terrifying Sydney Crash: Car Collides with Bus due to Sleepy Driver at Marsfield

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Sydney crash: Horror as car crashes into bus after driver falls asleep at the wheel in Marsfield
A man has been rushed to hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into the back of a bus in Sydney’s northwest.
The crash happened near the busy intersection of Epping and Vimiera roads in Marsfield around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the car is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Rescuers had to free the 43-year-old man, trapped inside the wreckage.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics for a leg injury before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.
The bus driver and a passenger on board were not injured.
Images from the scene show extensive damage to the car and bus.
Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are continuing, a New South Wales police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information or a dash cam is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
