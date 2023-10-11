WATCH: Video Clips Show How The Hamas Attack On The Supernova Festival In Israel Unfolded

Music enthusiasts embarked on a journey to the southern Israeli desert, drawn to the Supernova festival. However, the festive atmosphere took a horrifying turn, as video footage began circulating, depicting attendees fleeing from gunfire and unsettling accounts of the event unfolded.

Rescue agency Zaka has disclosed that they have recovered over 260 bodies from the festival site. Over 1,000 people have been killed in the days-long conflict.

BREAKING: At Least 11 Americans Killed In Hamas Attacks On Israel, More Missing, Biden Says | Read: https://t.co/hKNCSfqOMX

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2023

