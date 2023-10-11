Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Video Clips Show How The Hamas Attack On The Supernova Festival In Israel Unfolded

    By

    Oct 9, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    WATCH: Video Clips Show How The Hamas Attack On The Supernova Festival In Israel Unfolded

    Music enthusiasts embarked on a journey to the southern Israeli desert, drawn to the  Supernova festival. However, the festive atmosphere took a horrifying turn, as video footage began circulating, depicting attendees fleeing from gunfire and unsettling accounts of the event unfolded.

    Rescue agency Zaka has disclosed that they have recovered over 260 bodies from the festival site. Over 1,000 people have been killed in the days-long conflict.

    BREAKING: At Least 11 Americans Killed In Hamas Attacks On Israel, More Missing, Biden Says | Read: https://t.co/hKNCSfqOMX

    — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2023

    The post WATCH: Video Clips Show How The Hamas Attack On The Supernova Festival In Israel Unfolded appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy