This is How I Spend $1 Million a Week as the Wife of a Millionaire, Including $7,200 Devoted to Chocolate

The wife of a multi-millionaire has left people on the internet stunned after revealing how she spends up to a million dollars a week, including spending more than $7,000 on chocolate.

Influencer Linda Andrade23, from Dubai, regularly shares photos and videos depicting her glamorous lifestyle – including lavish dinners, ‘mall’ trips, expensive treatments and drinks at skyscraper rooftop bars.

Recently, Linda took to TikTok to reveal what a normal week in her life looks like alongside 27-year-old beau Ricky, bragging about how much money she has at her disposal.

In a clip, which has been viewed more than 433,000 times to date, Linda left her followers stunned as she revealed she had spent $1 million on diamonds, gold, chocolates and ‘fun’.

Linda Andrade, 23, from Dubai, regularly shares photos and videos of her glamorous lifestyle with husband Ricky and now reveals how she spends $1 million in a week

Showing off sparkling diamonds, Linda revealed she received a $1,411,008 deposit

She spent $356,214 while shopping at luxury stores, adding that she spent the money on two Chanel purses

Her boyfriend then gave her $229,141 in cash, which she spent on a delicious meal for the two of them and used it to buy $7,210 worth of chocolates.

Linda, who captioned the video “Wells Fargo loves me,” started by posing for the camera next to the text that read, “How much did I make this week as a millionaire’s wife.”

Showing off sparkling diamonds, Linda revealed that she had received a deposit of $1,411,008.

She then listed all the ways she had spent the lump sum money.

The big spender, who is originally from California, spent $356,214 while shopping at luxury stores, including purchasing two Chanel wallets.

Then her boyfriend gave her $229,141 in cash, which she spent on a delicious meal for the two of them and lavish cocktails.

After their meal, Linda was ready for a sweet treat, so she spent a whopping $7,210 on chocolates.

She then said her boyfriend gifted her $201,200 in gold, as well as $52,210 for “fun money.”

Finally, Linda shared that she spent $216,789 on a “random Wednesday” but did not reveal any further details.

And other social media users were quick to flood the comments section and express their shock when someone wrote: ‘I wish I manifested this.’

Another user commented: ‘Chocolate is definitely not that expensive.’

Someone else said: ‘Is this real? Wow!.’

“I’m so jealous,” one user added.

The couple, who first met after Linda went to a gym where Ricky worked as a health coach, have been together for almost eight years.

And other social media users were quick to flood the comments section and express their shock when one person wrote: ‘I wish I manifested this’

They tied the knot when Linda was just 19 and she quickly fell into the role of housewife.

The jet-setting couple has three homes: an apartment in Dubai, an apartment in Orange County and a house in Las Vegas.

Ricky previously claimed that he earns more than $150,000 every month as a real estate investor, who also invests in stocks and cryptocurrency.

He revealed that the couple “have a traditional marriage,” where he earns the money and Linda “takes care of the house.”