Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    This is How I Spend $1 Million a Week as the Wife of a Millionaire, Including $7,200 Devoted to Chocolate

    By

    Oct 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
    This is How I Spend $1 Million a Week as the Wife of a Millionaire, Including $7,200 Devoted to Chocolate

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The wife of a multi-millionaire has left people on the internet stunned after revealing how she spends up to a million dollars a week, including spending more than $7,000 on chocolate.

    Influencer Linda Andrade23, from Dubai, regularly shares photos and videos depicting her glamorous lifestyle – including lavish dinners, ‘mall’ trips, expensive treatments and drinks at skyscraper rooftop bars.

    Recently, Linda took to TikTok to reveal what a normal week in her life looks like alongside 27-year-old beau Ricky, bragging about how much money she has at her disposal.

    In a clip, which has been viewed more than 433,000 times to date, Linda left her followers stunned as she revealed she had spent $1 million on diamonds, gold, chocolates and ‘fun’.

    Linda Andrade, 23, from Dubai, regularly shares photos and videos of her glamorous lifestyle with husband Ricky and now reveals how she spends $1 million in a week

    Showing off sparkling diamonds, Linda revealed she received a $1,411,008 deposit

    She spent $356,214 while shopping at luxury stores, adding that she spent the money on two Chanel purses

    Her boyfriend then gave her $229,141 in cash, which she spent on a delicious meal for the two of them and used it to buy $7,210 worth of chocolates.

    Linda, who captioned the video “Wells Fargo loves me,” started by posing for the camera next to the text that read, “How much did I make this week as a millionaire’s wife.”

    The lavish life! How much Linda spent in one week

    Her boyfriend gave her $1,411,008
    She spent $356,214 while shopping at luxury stores, including purchasing two Chanel purses
    Then her boyfriend gave her $229,141 in cash
    Then she spent $7,200 on chocolates
    She then said her boyfriend gifted her $201,200 in gold, as well as $52,210.
    Finally, Linda shared that she spent $216,789 on a “random Wednesday.”

    Showing off sparkling diamonds, Linda revealed that she had received a deposit of $1,411,008.

    She then listed all the ways she had spent the lump sum money.

    The big spender, who is originally from California, spent $356,214 while shopping at luxury stores, including purchasing two Chanel wallets.

    Then her boyfriend gave her $229,141 in cash, which she spent on a delicious meal for the two of them and lavish cocktails.

    After their meal, Linda was ready for a sweet treat, so she spent a whopping $7,210 on chocolates.

    She then said her boyfriend gifted her $201,200 in gold, as well as $52,210 for “fun money.”

    Finally, Linda shared that she spent $216,789 on a “random Wednesday” but did not reveal any further details.

    And other social media users were quick to flood the comments section and express their shock when someone wrote: ‘I wish I manifested this.’

    Another user commented: ‘Chocolate is definitely not that expensive.’

    Someone else said: ‘Is this real? Wow!.’

    “I’m so jealous,” one user added.

    The couple, who first met after Linda went to a gym where Ricky worked as a health coach, have been together for almost eight years.

    She then said her boyfriend gifted her $201,200 in gold, as well as $52,210 for “fun money”

    Finally, Linda shared that she spent $216,789 on a “random Wednesday” but did not reveal any further details

    And other social media users were quick to flood the comments section and express their shock when one person wrote: ‘I wish I manifested this’

    They tied the knot when Linda was just 19 and she quickly fell into the role of housewife.

    The jet-setting couple has three homes: an apartment in Dubai, an apartment in Orange County and a house in Las Vegas.

    Ricky previously claimed that he earns more than $150,000 every month as a real estate investor, who also invests in stocks and cryptocurrency.

    He revealed that the couple “have a traditional marriage,” where he earns the money and Linda “takes care of the house.”

    This is How I Spend $1 Million a Week as the Wife of a Millionaire, Including $7,200 Devoted to Chocolate

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy