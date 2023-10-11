Dwayne Johnson Says He Learned “My Lessons Fast” After Facing Criticism Over Maui Wildfire Fund

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dwayne Johnson says he is touched by all the messages he has received from survivors who benefited from the People’s Fund of Maui after last month’s wildfires, but he also appreciates those who spoke openly about their problems with the fund.

The actor and producer responded to public criticism of the fund, which he launched with Oprah Winfrey at the end of August, in an Instagram video published this weekend. The Entertainment Industry Foundation fund launched with an initial $10 million donation from Winfrey and Johnson, but asked members of the global community to chip in to support donations of $1,200 per month to those displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula.

Although Winfrey said the idea for the fund came from a similar effort by beloved musician Dolly Parton, it was met with criticism from some who argued that people with Winfrey and Johnson’s level of wealth could simply have put more into the fund themselves instead of asking for financial support from people with fewer resources.

“When we first launched the fund, there was some pushback,” Johnson said an Instagram video which was released Sunday, confirming that the first round of support had gone out to members of the Maui community. “I understand it and I understand it completely, and I could have been better – and I will be better next time.”

In the caption of the video, Johnson again addressed the backlash, saying that those in his social media community “only know how to be REAL with each other.”

“You always tell me the truth – good or bad – I will always value and protect that honest conversation between us. You have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better,” he continued. “I’ve never launched a fund before – believe me, I’m a fast learner and learn my lessons quickly. I completely understand and I appreciate you.”

During the Instagram video, Johnson also spoke about the “strength of our people” in Maui, calling the resilience of the displaced islanders “beautiful and inspiring.”

“It is inspiring to see families and the community come together in the wake of this tragedy, and I am proud of our Polynesian people. Thank you to everyone who helped by sending resources, love and prayers to all the people affected by the fires and a loving mahalo and RESPECT to our OG cultural leaders, our local community organizations and all our first responders and everyone who came together to help our people,” he added.

Last month, Winfrey shared her response to the backlash against the fund, saying criticism of her and Johnson often took away from the community that needed attention.

“I was so excited about it. Then I got up the next morning, and I saw all this vitriol, and I thought, ‘Wow, what happened here?’” Winfrey said during a CBS mornings appearance. “All the online (conversations) – being criticized, lies, conspiracy theories – really distracted from what was most important, which was the people of Maui.”

Winfrey said the fund, which at the time of her interview in September had verified 2,200 wildfire victims who the media mogul said wanted to receive cash assistance, was not the end of the line, but a pipeline for people looking for cash assistance. a way to help immediately.

“I think in the beginning there were so many people calling and asking, ‘What do we give our money to?’ So I thought, ‘I’m going to give people a place to… We’re going to create something,’” she recalled. “It’s important to put money directly into the hands of the people.”