Major emergency response initiated after driver shoots into Chinese consulate in San Francisco following car crash

Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    By

    Dozens of first responders on scene
    By Dominic Yeatman for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 6:54 PM EDT, October 9, 2023 | Updated: 7:11 PM EDT, October 9, 2023

    One person was shot after a suspect drove into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, prompting a major emergency response.

    Dozens of first responders attend the incident outside the consulate in Geary Boulevard, San Francisco.

    Fire brigade and police arrived in force at the building on the busy highway in response to a warning.

    The SF Standard reported that the suspect was shot by a police officer.

    Police tweeted: “Please avoid the area around Laguna St and Geary Blvd due to ongoing police activity.

    ‘Media staging to be published soon.’

    This is a breaking news story.

