Michael Chiarello, Celebrity Chef and Former Food Network Star, Dead at 61

Renowned chef Michael Chiarello, famous for his Italian-inspired Californian dining establishments and an Emmy Award-winning show host for “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello,” as well as appearances on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters,” has passed away at the age of 61.

Chiarello died on Friday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, resulting from a severe allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, according to Gruppo Chiarello, his restaurant group. He had been under medical care at the hospital for the past week due to the allergic reaction, although specific details regarding the cause of the reaction were not immediately disclosed.

In a statement, the restaurant group expressed their profound sorrow: “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Michael Chiarello, an alumnus of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, embarked on his culinary journey at the young age of 22 when he opened his first restaurant, Toby’s, in Miami. Over the years, he expanded his culinary ventures, establishing various eateries in Napa Valley and San Francisco, including Tra Vigne Restaurant, Coqueta, Ottimo, and Bottega. Additionally, he was the proprietor of Chiarello Family Vineyards in Yountville, California.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children.

