Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Video Reportedly Shows Hamas Beginning Deadly Hostage Killing Spree

    By

    Oct 10, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Video Reportedly Shows Hamas Beginning Deadly Hostage Killing Spree

    Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

    At least four Israeli civilians were killed over the weekend soon after being taken hostage by Hamas fighters, according to footage viewed by The Daily Beast and confirmed by multiple other outlets.

    The original video, which was shared widely on social media, showed four barefoot hostages being pushed through the street with their hands behind their backs, led by unidentified militia men in military clothing holding assault rifles. A second video, taken nearby, shows four people wearing identical outfits lying in the pavement or on the adjacent sandy terrain.

    CNN and The Washington Post previously reported on the deaths and confirmed the authenticity of the videos, which was first geolocated by the Center for Information Resilience’s Rollo Collins and Benjamin den Braber.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 100 civilians were massacred at Kfar Aza kibbutz in Hamas attacks, Israeli soldiers say

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Grim prediction from expert: Australia’s transition to a cashless society accelerated by imminent Google and Apple Pay developments

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Birkenstock will be valued at just under $9 billion as the sandal maker gets ready to make its stock-market debut via an IPO

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy