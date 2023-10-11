Video Reportedly Shows Hamas Beginning Deadly Hostage Killing Spree

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

At least four Israeli civilians were killed over the weekend soon after being taken hostage by Hamas fighters, according to footage viewed by The Daily Beast and confirmed by multiple other outlets.

The original video, which was shared widely on social media, showed four barefoot hostages being pushed through the street with their hands behind their backs, led by unidentified militia men in military clothing holding assault rifles. A second video, taken nearby, shows four people wearing identical outfits lying in the pavement or on the adjacent sandy terrain.

CNN and The Washington Post previously reported on the deaths and confirmed the authenticity of the videos, which was first geolocated by the Center for Information Resilience’s Rollo Collins and Benjamin den Braber.

