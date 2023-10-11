The best October Prime Day deals: Live updates on iPads, Kindles, and more

Insider
It might be October, but Prime Day deals are back, and we’re here to round up the best ones across categories like tech, home, kitchen, and beauty. Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event officially kicks off at midnight PT tonight, but just like the summer event, Amazon has already unleashed a great selection of discounts.
We’ve listed the best deals so far and will continue adding fresh ones throughout the 48-hour sale. While you might be able to buy some of the early deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the exclusive deals once the sale officially begins. There’s a free 30-day free trial if you’re not already signed up.
We expect significant discounts on a wide range of products, and we’re here to show you the best of everything based on our years of product testing and research. We’ll also have some dedicated articles for specific categories, like Prime Day headphone deals, which highlight discounts on our tech team’s favorite over-ear headphones and earbuds. Prime Day Apple deals are also set to be big again, with MacBooks and AirPods seeing offers already. Let’s take a look at what stands out so far …
Prime Day headphone deals
Prime Day gaming deals
Prime Day TV deals
Prime Day beauty deals
Prime Day furniture deals
Prime Day pet deals
More Prime Day deals
Coway/Business Insider
If you have allergies, a pet, or both, an air purifier can make a huge difference in your home’s air quality. The Coway Airmega 200M churns a lot of air despite its small footprint, and right now it’s even on sale for Prime Day.
Amazon
For a massive TV meant for gamers, this is an incredible deal at $800 off. It comes with features like HDMI 2.1, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Genre Picture Mode to make it the perfect companion for your PS5.
Amazon
Any parent knows how difficult it can be to keep their little one’s room organized, especially with toys, books, and clothes to deal with. This book rack can help organize their favorite books while keeping them all on display, so your child can revisit favorites and put them away neatly.
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
The M2 chip MacBook Pro from 2022 is Apple’s latest release in the Pro lineup, and it’s the only model Apple currently sells that still has the MacBook touchbar. This discount of $250 at Amazon brings it near its best price to date.
iRobot
The beginner-friendly Roomba 692 robot vacuum from iRobot is available for an all-time low price of $164 at Amazon. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for personalized cleaning, and it can clean corners and edges along with multiple types of floors.
Isabel Fernandez Pujol/BI Photo
The 2022 model of the iPad Air with Apple’s still-powerful M1 chip is available for $100 off at Amazon, which matches its all-time low price. Note that the discount applies for either the 64GB or 256GB version of the tablet, and in most (but not all) of its five colorways.
Amazon
Furniture is a popular deals day sale item, and Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is proving to be no different. We’re seeing sales on everything from leather armchairs and platform bed frames to bar stools, plush office chairs, and side tables on sale for up to 40% off.
Amazon Prime Day furniture deals: Save nearly 40% on bed frames, office chairs, and more
Mark Knapp/Insider
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is a great time to upgrade to a new pair of headphones, be it an over-ear, noise-canceling model or a pair of in-ears. The best Prime Day headphones deals available now include $80 off the Bose 700s, $50 off the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, and $72 off Jabra’s Elite 7 Active.
Best Prime Day headphone deals 2023: Save 20% on Apple AirPods
Isabel Fernandez Pujol/BI Photo
Getting a good deal on an Apple product is like hitting the jackpot; it’s rare but it’s oh so sweet when it happens. Amazon’s Prime Day sales event has no shortage of great discounts on a variety of Apple devices like the 2020 MacBook Air, the third-generation AirPods, and the Apple Watch Series 8.
Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: Save up to $250 on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more
Xbox;Insider
Sales events like Prime Day are some of the best times all year to pick up a new video game or console, and Prime Big Deal Days is no different.
Right now, we’re seeing deals on games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Madden 24, as well as discounts on gaming headsets from Razer and JBL.
Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: Save up to 50% on accessories and games
Amazon; Insider
Pamper your pets with some preeminent Prime Day deals, like 48% off Petstages dog chews or 42% off a Canada Pooch rain jacket. You can never spoil your pets with too much stuff — and Prime Big Deal Days is a great time to stock up on all their favorite treats and toys.
Amazon Prime Day pet deals: Up to 61% off dog toys and litter boxes
Amazon;Insider
Amazon often runs gift card promos in the lead-up to its Prime Day sales event, and Prime Big Deal Days is no different. Anyone who qualifies for a Prime Visa can score a free $100 Amazon gift card to use during the event.
Amazon Prime Day gift card deal: Gets $100 with an Amazon Prime Visa credit card
Amazon
Amazon Prime members can score three free months of the company’s book subscription service, Kindle Unlimited. Even non-Prime members can save a bit on a two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for just $5.
iStock;Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
Lightning Deals on Prime Day can be a tricky affair. There will be some great offers for sure, but you’ll have to be super quick. A while back I saw a Lightning deal on a Nintendo Switch sell out in seconds.
Check out our guide on how to find the best Lightning deals on Prime Day, and you might stand a chance of grabbing some of the best ones during the big sale this week.
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Insider
Did you know that Prime membership also includes a year of free access to Grubhub+? That’s a tempting incentive to sign up if you’re regularly ordering takeout online as it’s usually $9.99 a month.
You can save $5 off a $25 spend too by the way, with coupon code: PRIME5.
Insider
Beauty products are a regular feature on Prime Day and include cosmetics, hair products, skincare and plenty more besides.
The big wave of deals will be coming tomorrow, but there’s one available right now that we’re not sure will still be around by then, and that’s $100 off the coveted Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Want to know more about Amazon Prime? It packs lots of extra benefits beyond getting access to Prime Day’s exclusive deals and you can enjoy a free trial, then opt to pay monthly, or annually for a discount.
Before you decide though, take a look at our ‘What is Amazon Prime?’ guide.
Amazon
Prime Big Deals Days is the official name of today’s sale, but head online, and you’ll see everyone calling it Prime Day. Just like the summer event, these deals are exclusively for Prime members.
And just like last October, Amazon continues to struggle to name the October version properly. Even so, it’s better than Prime Early Access Sales. Yeah, that was a thing. See all the latest offers over at Amazon – expect a lot more on that page from midnight PT.