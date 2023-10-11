AFL Delivers Outstanding TV Ratings for Seven in 2023 with The Voice Finale as the Ultimate Winner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The AFL helped deliver Channel Seven a big ratings win in 2023, attracting a massive total audience of 62.5 million viewers this season.

Last month’s AFL grand final was the most-watched broadcast of the year after the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with a total television audience of 3.37 million across all platforms.

Collingwood’s hard-fought premiership victory over the Brisbane Lions delivered a staggering metro rating of 2.47 million.

Another 441,000 viewers watched the match on 7Plus.

Football has also been a big success for Foxtel. Oztam’s figures over the final six weeks of the season reveal that an average of 1.26 million fans watched matches on video-on-demand channels including Kayo, Go and Now.

The AFL helped deliver Channel Seven a big ratings win in 2023, attracting a massive total audience of 62.5 million viewers this season. Photo: Collingwood celebrates its big victory

Last month’s AFL grand final was the most-watched broadcast of the year after the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with a total television audience of 3.37 million across all platforms. Pictured: KISS performing live at the AFL Grand Final

The Voice finale was another ratings win for the network on Sunday

Overall, the AFL audience in 2023, across Seven’s free-to-air broadcasts and Fox’s platforms, including catch-up channels Foxfooty, Fox and Fox, was 142.88 million viewers.

According to TV black boxthis means the AFL’s total audience increased by 20 million viewers, up from 121 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, Seven scored a big win this weekend with another major sporting event: the Bathurst 1000.

The iconic car race, which lasts 6 hours, attracted 602,000 viewers in the metro on Sunday.

The Voice finale, also on Seven, was another ratings win for the network on Sunday.

783,000 fans in metropolitan centers watched Tarryn Stokes announced as winner of singing competition

Seven scored a big win this weekend with another major sporting event: the Bathurst 1000

783,000 fans in metropolitan centers watched Tarryn Stokes be announced as the winner of the singing competition.

The 40-year-old mother of two walked away with a recording contract and $100,000 in prize money.

Channel Seven finished in first place overall on Sunday with a huge audience share of 36.4 per cent, while Nine came in a very poor second with 28.7 per cent.

ABC ranked third on Sunday with an audience share of 15.1 percent, while audience-starved Channel 10 got just 11.9 percent.