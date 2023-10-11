James Maddison teases England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold as they meet up for training in wake of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s request following VAR error in Tottenham’s win

James Maddison playfully mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold on social media

Tottenham star suggested Liverpool ace ‘still asked for a replay’

James Maddison jokingly tried to liquidate Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold when the pair linked up while reporting for duty in England.

The Tottenham playmaker starred for Ange Postecoglou’s side in the opening weeks of the Premier League season as Spurs topped the table heading into the international break.

Maddison is known for his social media pranks and pulled off another one when he shared a photo of him and Alexander-Arnold at the gym in St George’s Park.

He captioned the snapshot: ‘still asking for a replay’ in a dig at Liverpool’s woes after their opening goal was disallowed in Tottenham’s recent win over the Reds and their subsequent calls for the controversial match to be replayed .

Luis Diaz’s strike was wrongly ruled out for offside before Spurs claimed a last-minute 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Maddison and Alexander-Arnold spent time together at the gym in St George’s Park

The fallout from the error led to the PGMOL issuing an apology and releasing damning audio of the VAR decision highlighting the error.

Klopp called for the match to be replayed due to the inaccuracy, a request which was not approved as the original match result stood.

The Reds boss said at the time: ‘There should have been solutions.

Not as a manager of Liverpool, but more as a footballer, I think the only outcome should be a repeat.

‘That probably won’t happen, the argument being that it would open the gate for anyone to ask for it. I think this is unprecedented.”

Emotions have now calmed as Liverpool settled down after a goal against Brighton on Sunday, but Maddison couldn’t resist making a cheeky joke as he reported for Gareth Southgate’s side.

England start the week on Friday with a friendly against Australia before hosting Italy at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp said last week that Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham had to be replayed after VAR denied the Reds a clear goal