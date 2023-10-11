Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Biden Interviewed By Special Counsel In Classified Documents Probe

    The White House announced on Monday that President Joe Biden has voluntarily taken part in an interview with special counsel Robert Hur over the past two days, as part of the ongoing investigation into classified documents found at the President’s home and office.

    White House spokesperson Ian Sams said, “The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.”

    This is a breaking news update.

