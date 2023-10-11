Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    ‘Emotionally Disturbed Person’ Jumps Into Reflection Pool At NYC 9/11 Memorial: Cops

    Oct 10, 2023 , , , , ,
    On Monday in New York City, a man was apprehended by the police for reportedly leaping into a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial.

    The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT, prompting a call to the NYPD. Responding officers arrived at the north pool of the 9/11 Memorial, where they discovered the 33-year-old individual had entered the pool.

    Emergency medical services arrived on the scene to assist the unidentified man, who sustained injuries to his left leg and back during the incident. He was subsequently transported to Bellevue Hospital to receive treatment for these non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities say charges are pending.

    A Port Authority spokesperson described the man as an “apparently emotionally disturbed person.”

    A man tried to commit suicide by jumping into the World Trade Center memorial #NewYork #NYC #worldtradecenter #WTC pic.twitter.com/Yluec3KCD0

    — bubselb (@Kamilmji1) October 9, 2023

    The memorial features two pools, both situated in the footprints of the Twin Towers that tragically fell during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. As noted on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, each pool descends 30 feet into a basin before descending an additional 20 feet into a “central void.”

    The post ‘Emotionally Disturbed Person’ Jumps Into Reflection Pool At NYC 9/11 Memorial: Cops appeared first on Breaking911.

