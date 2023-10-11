Radio personality Ray Hadley calls for Channel Nine to terminate Sonny Bill Williams’ contract after the footballer expressed support for Hamas and its violent acts against Israel.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Radio star Ray Hadley has slammed Sonny Bill Williams for supporting Hamas’ attack on Israel in a scathing tirade in which he called on Channel Nine to sack the former NRL and rugby union superstar.

Hadley appeared on Ben Fordham’s 2GB show on Tuesday morning to comment on NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley’s “shameful” response to a pro-Palestinian protest at the Sydney Opera House on Monday night.

Daley advised Sydneysiders to “calm down” and “stay home” after admitting he was unaware of the protest during an interview with Fordham about a car crash on Tuesday morning.

Hadley condemned his stance before lashing out at Williams, who shared and liked a post saying Hamas militants who attacked Israel should be called freedom fighters rather than terrorists.

Williams (pictured at the Islamic holy site, the Kaaba, in the Saudi city of Mecca) infuriated Hadley by sharing and liking a post about Hamas militants.

The ex-NRL and All Blacks star shared this message saying those responsible for the shameful attacks on Israel should be known as freedom fighters.

He called the Opera House protesters “crazy” before turning to the ex-All Black, who works as a football commentator for Nine Entertainment, which owns 2GB.

“There is another crazy person I want to mention who is employed by this organization, Sonny Bill Williams,” Hadley began.

“Now Sonny Bill Williams retweeted something else crazy, and he says that Ukrainian civilians who defend their families are freedom fighters, but Palestinians in Gaza who do the exact same thing are terrorists.

“Like I said, if brains were dynamite, Sonny Bill Williams wouldn’t blow his ears off.

“This is embarrassing for me and others connected to this radio and television station for which he is employed – and I think the CEO of the company should review his employment prospects.

Hadley asked the boss of Nine Entertainment – which owns his employer, Radio 2GB – to consider sacking Williams over his stance on the attacks.

“I think it’s a shame. We have Jews attacked, children killed, women massacred, Hamas is now threatening to behead the hostages if it invades Gaza, and we have crazy people like Sonny Bill Williams and Michael Daley, the legal director of NSW, who play like he did on your show this morning.

“Words escape me, Ben.

Williams, who was one of the best athletes of his generation during his glittering career in rugby league, rugby union and boxing, took to social media on Sunday to retweet his support for the cause Palestinian.

He shared an article by controversial American law professor, author and columnist Khaled Beydoun that said: “So Ukrainian civilians defending their families are “freedom fighters”… But Palestinians in Gaza doing EXACTLY the same thing are “terrorists”?

Williams reposted the comment with the 100 emoji to emphasize his approval, and the palm-up emoji to represent prayer.

Sonny Bill works as a football commentator for Channel Nine (pictured) – a job Hadley hopes will end soon

The 2GB star was condemning the pro-Palestinian protest at the Sydney Opera House on Monday night (pictured) when he ripped into SBW

Her post received over 15,000 likes, but not everyone agrees with her stance.

“Sonny Bill, you are an absolute clown!” Helmet,” replied a commenter on X.

“But they don’t do the same thing, even remotely,” said another.

“More than 250 bodies at the Music for Peace Festival. And you support this? Ukrainians do not attack civilians. The Palestinians are,” said a third.

Williams, a devout Muslim, has sparked controversy in the past with some of his tweets, including retweeting divisive social media star Andrew Tate.

The Israeli army announced on October 9 that it had carried out more than 500 strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Palestinian officials said nearly 500 people were killed, including 91 children, and more than 2,700 people were injured.

The death toll is expected to rise significantly.

With no sign of loss of momentum on either side, Israel declared a “complete siege” of Gaza, guaranteeing “no electricity, no food, no fuel” to the Strip’s 2.3 million residents. Gaza.

The country’s defense minister said earlier today: “We fight human animals and we act accordingly. »