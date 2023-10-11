Joe Biden Interviewed by Special Counsel Over Classified Documents

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

President Joe Biden has been interviewed by a special counsel examining why he had classified materials at his home and one of his offices, his administration acknowledged on Monday.

Seeking to downplay the situation, his office continues to emphasize that it is cooperating with the inquiry. In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office said that Biden was interviewed on a “voluntary” basis on Sunday and Monday.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” the spokesperson added.

