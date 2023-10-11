Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Record-Breaking Cave Diver's Body Recovered by His Own Team

    The body of a legendary cave diver who vanished under water in Texas on Wednesday has been recovered by his own team.

    Brett Hemphill was the adventurer behind the non-profit Karst Underwater Research and the place where he died, Phantom Springs Cave, was the site of a record-breaking dive he made a decade ago.

    His team reported he reached a depth of 174 meters last week before he became separated from his team in the notoriously treacherous cave system. His team was the only one qualified to go in and rescue him, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

