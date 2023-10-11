Debbie Gibson still has that Electric Youth at 53! Pop icon looks incredible in little black dress as she attends the star-studded Bring Change To Mind Gala in NYC

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Debbie Gibson put on a youthful show as she donned a striking ensemble while attending the star-studded Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City on Monday.

The Lost In Your Eyes hitmaker, 53 – who recently starred in The Masked Singer earlier this year – struck some of her favorite poses as she arrived at City Winery, along with other celebrities including Ryan Reynolds.

The singer wore a black, figure-hugging mini dress that was made of ruffles and had a hem that stopped a few inches above her knees.

The ensemble was held up with thin straps that wrapped around her shoulders and tied in bows at the top.

Gibson donned a pair of black open-toed heels to match the color scheme of her monochrome look.

Wow! Debbie Gibson, 53, put on a youthful performance as she donned a striking ensemble while attending the star-studded Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City on Monday

Throwback time! Debbie starred in the music video for the hit Electric Youth in 1989

Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and flowed straight down and brushed past her shoulders, allowing her bangs to gently flow down the sides of her face.

Debbie completed her glitzy look with a pair of silver earrings and a silver chain necklace with a round pendant at the front.

The star’s makeup for the event consisted of a coat of mascara on her eyelashes and a glossy nude shade on her lips.

In the evening, she also paired her outfit with a chic black blazer and slung a silver bag over her left shoulder to store items she needed during the festivities.

The beauty flashed a cheerful smile as she paused for a quick photo session upon arriving at the venue, and also crossed paths with actor Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool star was also dressed to impress in a dark gray suit, which he teamed with a white shirt and matching tie. To complete the look, he put on a pair of sleek brown dress shoes.

Reynolds was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award at the ceremony, while Reba McEntire and Amy Schumer gave a special performance for the guests, according to the official website.

Bring Change To Mind is a nonprofit organization whose “mission is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.”

Stunning: The singer wore a black, figure-hugging mini dress that was made of ruffles and had a hem that stopped a few inches above her knees

Crossing paths: The beauty flashed a cheerful smile as she paused for a quick photo session upon arriving at the venue, and also crossed paths with actor Ryan Reynolds

Debbie’s appearance at the special gala comes shortly after the singer commented on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance during an interview with Fox 11LA earlier this month.

“It doesn’t get any better than Taylor right now,” Gibson said. ‘People will become obsessed. She always puts her love life and her songs out there, which is what we do as artists.”

She added: “There’s nothing better to write about. The fear. The euphoria and everything in between.’

“And look, they’re both public figures. It is exciting. It’s cute. She’s on the road with it. I mean, I think it’s a lot of fun. And of course she lets everyone in, which I think is really cool.’

The Bad Blood hitmaker particularly caused a frenzy when she sparked romance rumors with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, by attending the Chiefs vs. Bears game late last month in September at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, the singer and sports star were spotted leaving the Chiefs locker room together and enjoying a private dinner at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City.

She also attended the Chiefs vs. Chiefs game the following weekend. Jets and brought along a group of her star-studded friends such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and also Hugh Jackman.

However, on Sunday, the Grammy winner was noticeably absent from the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Opening: Debbie’s appearance at the special gala comes shortly after the singer commented on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance during an interview with Fox 11 LA earlier this month; seen earlier this month in Los Angeles

Romance Rumors: The Bad Blood hitmaker particularly caused a frenzy when she sparked romance rumors with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, by attending the Chiefs vs. Bear game at the end of last month in September

Absent: On Sunday, however, the Grammy winner was noticeably absent from the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings; seen on Sunday

Gibson has also had a busy schedule, appearing on The Masked Singer earlier this year. During an ABBA episode in February, she was revealed as Night Owl.

The singer-songwriter also dropped by the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards in LA earlier this month and stunned in a fashionable ensemble.

The artist wore a pink miniskirt with a lace trim at the hem, along with a matching cropped jacket with sparkly detailing on the fabric.

She put on a white cropped top underneath and put on a pair of open-toed heels.