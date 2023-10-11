Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Berates Trump for Making Israel Conflict About Himself

    ABC

    On Sunday, Israel officially declared war on Hamas militants in Gaza—one day after a surprise attack that killed hundreds. Though the political unrest between Israel and Palestine has been going on for more than half a century, making it one history’s longest ongoing political conflicts, an astounded Jimmy Kimmel reflected how Donald Trump is absolutely convinced none of this would be happening if he and his Diet Coke button were still occupying the Oval Office.

    Describing the situation in Israel as a “nightmare” on Monday, Kimmel noted that: “Leaders from all around the world condemned the attack, as did millions of Americans—including our super-duper, pro-Israel former president Donald Trump. Who immediately found a way to make it about himself.”

    Trump took to social media on Sunday when, in ALL-CAPS, the former president claimed that “THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT — ZERO CHANCE!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

