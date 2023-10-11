Sydney and Melbourne Offices of Tech Company Shut Down as Company Collapses

A tech company collapsed

Half of the staff resigned in one year

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian technology company collapsed after half its staff left in a year.

The D635 Group has gone into liquidation with the closure of its Sydney and Melbourne offices.

The company created software for healthcare, real estate and accounting services.

Many disgruntled workers have demanded their retirement pensions and their final salaries have not been paid.

A senior employee had sent an email to 30 employees warning them to “get out” while they could in July last year, news.com.au reported.

“Please check that you are: You are well paid, the end-of-year tax has been paid and you can file your tax returns. Use all your vacation time as soon as possible,” the email read.

“Get out while you can. »

The Federal Court on Friday ordered the company into liquidation and creditors were advised to contact William Honner and Andrew Scott of accounting firm PwC.

David Wakeman is a former worker who claims he was underpaid by the company.

He resigned at the end of 2021 and claims he is owed $45,000.

Sarah MacRae runs a disability services agency known as 24/7 Care Services and has signed on with the D365 Group to create a booking and payment system for her business.

The D365 group began building the platform in August last year and presented it to Ms MacRae in June, eight months after it was supposed to be ready.

Ms MacRae had taken out a $55,000 loan for the system which she says is faulty.

More soon