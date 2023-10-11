Julia Fox makes disturbing allegations about Kanye West as she reveals bizarre details about their romance in new tell-all: ‘Zipped his pants back up’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Fox has promised to reveal her short-lived romance with rapper Kanye West in her new memoir Down The Drain.

And an excerpt from the upcoming tome reveals disturbing allegations about the first time they met in December 2021.

As reported by Page six On Monday, Julia, 33, wrote about how Kanye, 46, pursued her romantically via text and “dozens of phone calls” before inviting her to join him for a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

Julia claimed she initially turned down the offer, but changed her mind when Kanye – who she dated for a month in early 2022 – promised to fly her to the event on a private jet.

During a meeting at the club, the Uncut Gems actress claimed Kanye hugged her tightly while she kissed his neck.

Julia Fox, 33, (right) has shared bizarre details about her romance with Kanye West, 46, (left) in the new tell-all Down The Drain. Pictured together on January 23, 2022

Things took a surprising turn when Kanye led her outside to a parking lot and unzipped his pants to pee.

“The artist (Kanye) starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him,” Julia recalled, adding that she yelled at bystanders not to take photos.

“As soon as he zips his pants back up, he wraps his arms around me, pulls me close and kisses me passionately,” she added.

As reported by Page Six on Monday, Julia, 33, writes about how Kanye, 46, pursued her romantically via text and “dozens of phone calls” before inviting her to join him for a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Pictured together on January 24, 2022

The model also wrote that the pair were hanging out in a hotel room when the rapper offered to pay for her breast augmentation, according to excerpts shared by The guard.

“We spend the day playing Uno and a game where you have to emphasize positive words in the dictionary,” Julia shared in her tome.

“I’ll get you a boob job if you want,” he told her.

During a meeting at the club, the Uncut Gems actress claimed Kanye hugged her tightly while she kissed his neck. Pictured together on January 23, 2022

Julia said she turned down the offer.

Looking back, Julia told The Guardian on Monday that she realized she was “being used as a pawn in this grand scheme to get back at Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.”

“That’s humiliating,” Julia added. “That’s a really bad position to be in.”

In an interview with the The Los Angeles Times Last week, Julia echoed this sentiment, saying Kanye had “weaponized” her against Kim because the famous couple’s divorce was messy at the time, as Kanye began using social media to harass Kim and make her private messages public.

Although she said she “really understood him on a visceral level” and believed their pairing “could be something real,” Julia said Kanye ultimately didn’t treat her the way she expected.

Things took a surprising turn when Kanye led her outside to a parking lot and unzipped his pants to pee. “As soon as he zips his pants back up, he throws his arms around me, pulls me close and kisses me passionately,” she claimed. Pictured together on January 23, 2022

“I just felt like his little puppet,” she added.

Although she used strong words for the LA Times interview, Julia said she was “light-handed” in describing her time with Kanye in the book, even though she hadn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement.

‘I will not sign a ****** NDA purely on principle. I never have, and I never will,” she explained, before adding, “Unless it’s a professional opportunity, of course.”

She also hinted that she may have been blacklisted from projects due to her association with the controversial star, who was dropped by several brands following his anti-Semitic comments.

“I’m sure I feel like doing certain things, but I couldn’t do it because of my relationship with Kanye. It’s pretty wild.’

Julia also said that despite all the attention, she was never too invested in romance.

Looking back, Julia told the network that she realized she was “being used as a pawn in this grand scheme to get back at his ex-wife,” Kim Kardashian (left). Pictured together in May 2019

After the fight with Kanye, Julia swore off men for a while, admitting that she still doesn’t see the point in dating. Pictured on September 27, 2023

“It actually wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made such a big deal out of it.”

After the fight with Kanye, Julia swore off men for a while, admitting that she still doesn’t see the point in dating.

“That romanticized idea of ​​men no longer exists.”

For now, the most important man in her life is her adorable son Valentino, two, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

‘All the confirmation I could ever get, I get from my son: the love, the intimacy, the closeness. We sleep together at night. I have all that. I wouldn’t want anyone to come in and take my attention or time away from my son.”