Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve, 31, looks just like his Superman father while attending the glitzy Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City

Christopher Reeve’s son William Reeve looked just like his Superman dad when he stopped by the star-studded Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City on Monday.

The ABC correspondent, 31, is notably the youngest child of the later actor, who played the iconic superhero over the course of his career. However, nine years after being paralyzed in a horse accident, the star died at the age of 52.

The TV personality was spotted arriving at the special event which took place at the City Winery in the heart of the Big Apple, where other celebrity guests were also in attendance.

Will lovingly held hands with girlfriend Amanda Dubin and smartly wore a sleek, dark blue suit consisting of trousers and a matching blazer that was left open.

He added a striped shirt and a dark blue tie to complete his overall look, and also threw on a pair of black dress shoes.

Brave: Christopher Reeve’s son, William Reeve, 31, looked just like his Superman dad as he dropped by the star-studded Bring Change To Mind Gala in New York City on Monday

Superman: Notably, the ABC correspondent is the youngest child of the later actor – who portrayed the iconic superhero over the course of his career; late actor seen in 1978

Amanda was also dressed to impress, wearing a colorful floral top with a plunging V-neck at the front.

She also opted for high-waisted black trousers made from satin and slipped on a pair of black closed-toed shoes.

Dubin paired the look with a long, black coat and held a chic, black bag in her right hand, matching the color scheme of her outfit.

Her locks were parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly down her shoulders in light, elegant waves.

The couple made their grand arrival at the gala, joining other celebrities like Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award at the ceremony, while Reba McEntire and Amy Schumer gave a special performance for the guests, according to the official website.

Bring Change To Mind is a nonprofit organization whose “mission is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.”

Will is the only child of Christopher and Dana Morosini and was born on June 7, 1992. The late actor and Dana notably married in 1992 and remained married until Reeve’s death on October 10, 2004.