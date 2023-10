NNA – Cautious calm is prevailing in Sector West and the regions adjacent to the Blue Line in the south, our correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Also, the UNIFIL has reportedly suspended its patrols in the area.

Moreover, schools in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil closed their doors for today.

============R.A.H.