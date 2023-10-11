Two Palestinian journalists killed, a third injured, after Israeli warplanes bombed their workplace in Gaza

NNA – Two Palestinian journalists were Tuesday morning killed and a third was injured after Israeli warplanes bombed their workplace in the Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said that the occupation warplanes bombed the Hajji Tower on Institutions Street in the Gaza Governorate, adding that it was completely destroyed.

Journalist Saeed Radwan al-Taweel, a resident of the Rafah Governorate in the south, who works as editor-in-chief of Al-Khamsa News website, and journalist Mohammad Rizq Sobh, a resident of Gaza and a photographer for Khabar Agency, were killed.

He pointed out that journalist Hisham Al-Nawajha, a resident of Rafah Governorate, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the intensive care room at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Since the beginning of its aggression against the Gaza Strip, the occupation forces have deliberately targeted journalists, which led to the killing of a number of them, in order to obscure the truth of their crimes committed against Palestinian people.

During the past hours, Israeli warplanes launched violent and unprecedented raids on Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, killing many Palestinians and injuring others, and destroying of large numbers of buildings, residential towers, and institutions. —-WAFA

=============R.A.H.

