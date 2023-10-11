Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Three arrested in London demonstrations related to the Israel attack

    Oct 10, 2023

    NNA – London Police arrested three people in Central London on Monday involved in demonstrations following the attack in Israel and the escalation of conflict along the border with Gaza in recent days.

    Three arrests have been made for assault on an emergency worker, racially-motivated criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

    The police said it has gathered evidence and active enquiries are under way to identity, locate and arrest those suspected of being involved in criminal damage of a building during the protests in Kensington High Street. —-Reuters

