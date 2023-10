NNA – Al-Joumhouria:

Tension, infiltration, and shelling on southern border… Washington calls its nationals for caution… Lebanese state confirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701

nbsp;

An-Nahar:

Dangerous escalation brings the south closer to open confrontation

nbsp;

As-Sharq:

Lebanon refuses to enter the war… Tension and peril grow in the south

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.A.H.