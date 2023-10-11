Stephen Colbert Is Terrified of Aussie Trump Doppelgänger Anthony Pratt

CBS

Over the past 13 months since it was first revealed that Donald Trump had stolen highly classified documents from the White House, we’ve been deluged with a stream of further details about the breach—each one seemingly more damning than the next.

While learning that the former president believes he had the power to declassify documents with his mind got some laughs from Stephen Colbert when the news broke more than a year ago, The Late Show host seems downright spooked by the recent revelation that Trump shared intel about U.S. nuclear submarines with Aussie billionaire Anthony Pratt.

“Thanks to the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, we’re now learning how much [Trump] loved to wave our secrets for the guests at Mar-a-Lago,” Colbert said on Monday.

