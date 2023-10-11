Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt re-team to produce a remake of The Thin Man which will be a ‘modern retelling’ of the 1934 Dashill Hammett novel

Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Pitt’s Plan B production companies have acquired the rights to remake the 1934 classic The Thin Man through The Wrap

After starring together on the big screen in last year’s Babylon, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt will team up as producers on a remake of The Thin Man.

Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Pitt’s Plan B production companies have acquired the rights to the 1934 classic The Thin Man, via The cover.

The rights to Dashiell Hammett’s iconic 1934 novel – considered by many to be one of the greatest detective novels ever – only recently became available.

There’s no indication yet if Robbie, 33, and Pitt, 59, have plans to star in the film themselves, although casting won’t be announced until after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

It’s possible they could play the film’s leads – detective Nick Charles and his socialite wife Nora – although that hasn’t been confirmed, with the project said to be a modern-day retelling of the book.

Set in New York City during Christmas 1932, during the final days of Prohibition, the story follows Nick, who meets the daughter of a former client.

She seeks his help in tracking down her father, although the plot deepens when her father’s secretary and former mistress is murdered.

Shortly after the book’s release in 1934, Hammett signed a film deal, with the faithful adaptation of the book filmed in just 14 days and released five months after the novel was published.

William Powell and Myrna Loy starred as Nick and Nora, while Maureen O’Sullivan played former customer Dorothy’s daughter.

Although Hammett would never write another novel before his death in 1961 at the age of 66, the writer would eventually write the scripts for two of the sequels: 1936’s After the Thin Man and 1939’s Another Thin Man.

Those sequel scripts were later discovered in 2011, along with instructions from Hammett to include material from screenwriters Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich.

The results eventually became the 2012 book of novellas called Return of the Thin Man.

Three more sequels would eventually be released: 1941’s Shadow of the Thin Man, 1945’s The Thin Man Goes Home and 1947’s Song of the Thin Man.

The franchise continued with the 1957 NBC TV series The Thin Man, starring Peter Lawford and Phyllis Kirk as Nick and Nora.

The series lasted just two seasons, spread over 72 episodes, and was the final adaptation of Hammett’s groundbreaking work for decades.

There has long been a push for a remake of The Thin Man, with Warner Bros. recently acquired the rights, but nothing moved forward.

Pitt and Robbie both starred in Babylon last year, and Pitt also produced Robbie’s 2019 film Bombshell.