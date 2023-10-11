Fatal crash in Toongabbie claims lives of elderly couple

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two people have died after their car collided head-on with a power pole in Sydney’s west.

The two victims, a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, were both passengers in a Toyota sedan before it crashed on Fitzwilliam Road, Toongabbie, at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

The man was seated in the front passenger seat at the time of the collision while the woman was seated in the rear.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Westmead Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and to undergo mandatory tests.

All three were initially trapped inside the car, according to NSW Fire and Rescue.