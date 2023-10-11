Israeli warplanes bomb four ambulances, one woman killed in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah

NNA – A Palestinian woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike on her home at dawn on Tuesday, in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said that the occupation warplanes targeted a house in Al-Hadba area in Deir Al-Balah, killing one woman and wounding others who were transferred to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

A number of Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli raid on a house belonging to Qadeeh family in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis Governorate.

The Israeli occupation bombed four ambulances that were present to transport the casualties in the Abasan Al-Kabira area. —-WAFA

===========R.A.H.