Hebron: Palestinian, 20, killed by Israeli gunfire

NNA – A Palestinian youth died as a result of the critical injuries he sustained by live Israeli occupation bullets in Arroub camp, north of Hebron.

The Ministry of Health reported that Mohammad Majed Ibrahim Hammad, 20, died from critical wounds sustained by occupation bullets in the chest.

Hammad was injured during the Israeli occupation forcesrsquo; suppression of a demonstration that took place in Al-Arroub camp, protesting the aggression on Gaza.

WAFA correspondent reported that the occupation soldiers fired bullets and poisonous tear gas canisters at the participants in the demonstration, shooting Hammad in the chest, while another youth was shot in the foot.

They were both transferred to the hospital in Hebron.

Dozens of citizens also suffered from suffocation due to inhaling toxic tear gas, and were treated on the field.

With the killing of Hammad, the number of slain Palestinians in the West Bank since last Saturday has risen to 18, including three children, and more than 90 people with various injuries. —-WAFA

==========R.A.H.

