Starmer remains grounded at Labour Party conference, refrains from getting carried away with winning perspective

Sir Keir Starmer is not “getting carried away” by the prospect of the Labor Party winning power at the next general election, one of his allies insisted this morning, despite talk of a decade in power.

Sir Keir is expected to use his speech at the Labor conference in Liverpool this afternoon to declare that he has plans for a decade in No 10.

He is expected to say Labor will “turn its back on endless Tory decline with a decade of national renewal”, giving the British people the “government they deserve”.

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, insisted Sir Keir was “not assuming anything” by using the word “decade”.

Told it seemed the Labor Party was “getting carried away”, Mr McFadden told the BBC Breakfast programme: “No. He’s not bragging about anything. By using that phrase, what you are doing is making a realistic case that after 13 years of the Conservatives, it is going to take time to change things.”

And he added: “By using the phrase decade you are not assuming anything. “What you are doing is being honest with people about the time it is going to take to address the challenges that the country is facing right now.”

You can follow the latest updates below.