Jordan: King Hussein Bridge shuts, disrupting passenger, cargo traffic

NNA – Jordan#39;s Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the closure of King Hussein Bridge on Tuesday, effectively disrupting the movement of both passengers and cargo.

However, the PSD clarified that this closure does not impact travel through the Sheikh Hussein border crossing or the southern crossing.

The PSD also urged everyone to strictly adhere to the issued statements regarding travel arrangements and to stay updated through media outlets for any new information regarding the operating hours of bridges and crossings. —-Petranbsp;

