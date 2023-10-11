Kelly Osbourne shows off her slimmed down frame while cradling baby son Sidney as she and brother Jack leave mum Sharon’s birthday celebrations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kelly Osbourne showed off her very slim figure as she stepped out with her son after visiting her mother Sharon Osbourne’s home in Los Angeles on Monday.

The reality star, 38, cradled Sidney, 11 months, in her arms and was followed out of the family gathering by her brother Jack, 37.

Kelly, who revealed last month that she had gone ‘a little too far’ in losing her baby weight, stood out in a leopard print shirt and matching trousers.

Wearing casual black Converse, she styled her brightly dyed purple hair in an updo, secured with a black bow.

Newlywed Jack looked relaxed in a black T-shirt, dark trousers and a blue and red checked shirt.

Walking on the wild side: Kelly Osbourne showed off her very slim figure as she stepped out with her son after visiting her mother Sharon Osbourne’s home in Los Angeles on Monday

Family affair: The reality star, 38, cradled Sidney, 11 months, in her arms and was followed out of the family gathering by her brother Jack, 37

Looking good: Kelly, who revealed last month that she had gone ‘a little too far’ in losing her baby weight, stood out in a leopard print shirt and matching trousers

He carried a black backpack over his shoulder and hid his eyes behind sunglasses.

Jack made the visit alone, without his new wife Aree, 32, their daughter Maple, one, or his three daughters from his marriage to Lisa Stelly, Pearl, 11, Andy, eight, and Minnie, five.

The siblings visited their famous mother to celebrate the TV personality’s 71st birthday.

The celebration comes after Kelly previously revealed she had gone ‘on a mission’ to lose the pounds she gained during pregnancy, but admitted she got carried away and lost more than she should.

She welcomed her first child, Sidney, with partner Sid Wilson of rock band Slipknot in November.

Speaking about the Scheananigans podcastKelly said, “(I was) on a mission after having the baby to lose all (my) baby weight.

‘Then I thought, “Well, I’ve lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it.” And then went a little too far.’

Her slim post-partum appearance comes after a lifelong battle with her weight – a struggle that led Kelly to seek surgical intervention.

Weight loss: The celebration comes after Kelly previously revealed she had gone ‘on a mission’ to lose the pounds she gained during pregnancy, but admitted she got carried away and lost more than she should (pictured left in 2003 and right in 2021)

In 2020, the television personality revealed that she had quietly undergone stomach surgery two years earlier, which led to a stunning 85-pound weight loss.

“I had surgery,” Kelly said in an interview. “I don’t care what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck. I did the gizzard.”

Her mother Sharon has also recently shown off a noticeably thinner body after the hell of her diet medications.

On The Talk, the star spoke about her lifelong battle with her body, explaining that after a gastric band and gastric sleeve, she has now lost weight irreversibly with a new drug, similar to Wegovy, and has lost 28 pounds.

She said she has been unable to gain weight and revealed she doesn’t eat for “at least three days” a week after her experience with the drug.

Sharon said: “All my life, and I’m 70, I’ve battled weight all my life. It has affected my life so much…

‘I had the gastric band and I had it removed, because it stopped working after a while. I had the sleeve at the time and you can’t reverse the sleeve because they cut your stomach in half… it is what it is. You’re stuck with that.’

Sharon continued, “After a while it’s all here (in your head). It’s all mental…

Milestone: The siblings visited their famous mother to celebrate the TV personality’s 71st birthday (January photo)

Tough time: Her mother Sharon has also shown a noticeably thinner body lately after the hell of her diet medications, revealing her inability to gain weight and not eating ‘at least three days’ a week (pictured last month )

‘But now it has an adverse effect on me personally. I don’t know that for everyone, certainly not. But I can’t gain weight now, no matter what I eat…

‘I’m stuck at this weight. And it’s like I’ve wanted to be a certain weight all my life but never reached it, and now I do and it doesn’t suit me and I don’t like it and I can’t change it.

“The weight thing is a personal thing… for me it caused depression.”

Sharon later appeared on Friday’s episode of This Morning, where she said she was in her ‘final chapter’ of life and had achieved everything she wanted.

She told Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond: ‘Everything I wanted to achieve I have achieved, I’m happy with my place in the world and what I have, I’m not longing for more… I’m fine … I’m really working on my last chapter’.