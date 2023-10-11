Adam Scott Eager to Add More Australian Golf Titles to His Collection

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Motivated as ever, Adam Scott returns home intent on completing “unfinished business” during a stellar summer of Australian golf.

The former world number one on Tuesday confirmed his entries for the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland (RQ) from November 23-26 and the Australian Open to The Australian the following weekend.

Scott is part of an elite group to have won both Australian majors, but he wants more, especially after losing a final round lead last year at Victoria Golf Club to finish second in the Open behind Polish star Adrian Meronk.

It was Scott’s third frustrating domestic championship result since he etched his name on the Stonehaven Cup at NSW Golf Club in 2009 for the only time.

“I’ll come home with confidence and I’d like to win both of those events, to be perfectly honest,” Scott said on a Zoom call from Japan.

“I was close last year at the Australian Open and I’ve been close a few times at the Australian Open, and I definitely have some work to finish there.

“Last year was a really disappointing end. I feel like I finished second a lot at the Australian Open, and it’s not nice to be a finalist all the time.

“When I was a kid, I dreamed of putting my name on the Stonehaven Cup five or six times, as some of the greatest of the sport have done.

“And it’s going to be hard for me to do this, but I would love to have a second one.

“Winning the PGA at RQ, which I’ve been a member of since I was 11, would also be pretty special.”

At 43 and ten years after his momentous US Masters triumph at Augusta National, Scott knows he is in the twilight of his illustrious career, but he is far from done.

“As a competitive golfer, the appetite is always there,” he said.

“There are definitely times when you are hungrier.

“I don’t want to say that I worry too much because I don’t feel that way.

“But there are probably fewer Australian Opens to play for me in the future, where I compete seriously to win, and the PGA for that matter.

“So I want to make the most of it, so I’m not treating it like it’s my last, but I’m still putting a lot of effort into it.”

Scott joins an excellent entry list for the two flagship events, with fellow major winner Cameron Smith and rising stars Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis also confirmed as starters.

