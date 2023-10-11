Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas Movement declares Friday a general mobilization day

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance Movement quot;Hamasquot; on Tuesday upped called upon the Arab and Islamic worlds for general mobilization next Friday, in what it dubbed the quot;Friday of Al-Aqsa Storm.quot;

    quot;We declare next Friday a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world, to stand in solidarity with our Palestinian people and its resistance,quot; Hamas said in a statement.

    quot;We call our Arab and Islamic nation, as well as the Palestinians everywhere (…) to crawl towards the border of our beloved Palestine in massive crowds,quot; it added.

    quot;We call the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in advocation of its just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return and self-determination,quot; the statement read.

