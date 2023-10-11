Speed Read: How Julia Fox Survived Heroin, Hollywood, and Kanye West

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Actress, artist, bizarro style icon and now author Julia Fox is one of those polarizing pop-culture figures who tends to inspire adoration, endless eye-rolls or nothing in between, and last year, when she declared that she was writing a book that was sure to be a “masterpiece,” the scoffs came thick and fast. Whatever—the girls who get it get it, and “the girlies love the vibes, and that’s just what it’s about.”

Fox’s book, Down the Drain, has finally arrived, and though she’d previously demurred on whether the work is fictional or a memoir, instead saying, “it’s just like, my first book,” the 336-page tome ends up playing out as a gripping, largely chronological account of Fox’s life from childhood up through the brief fling with Kanye West that cemented her tabloid notoriety.

“A lot of things didn’t happen at the time I said they did,” Fox told The New York Times in September. “They happened at a different time, but I wrote them into that one scene because it doesn’t matter. It’s still the truth.”

