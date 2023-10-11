From Dunkin’ to Pizza Hut: 11 company rebrands that sparked customer outrage

In 2019, the coffee chain changed its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’.

Dunkin’

Rebrands can be tricky to pull off. Many companies have unveiled new names and logos to make themselves stand out.But sometimes rebrands backfire — only to receive an underwhelming reception from shoppers.

So far, 2023 has brought a few high-profile rebrands. Think Twitter becoming X or Overstock.com taking on Bed Bath & Beyond’s look.

But rebrands are tricky, and they commonly don’t work out.

Nailing down a recognizable brand is especially important in the retail world, where consumers usually have lots of choices, whether they’re shopping for fruit juice at the grocery store or splurging on a designer handbag on vacation. Many companies have unveiled rebrands to make themselves stand out in that environment — only to see their new name or logo get an underwhelming or even hostile reception from shoppers.

Here are our picks for the 11 worst rebrands in retail.

