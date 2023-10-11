Yes Voter and No Supporter Clash Wildly in Queensland

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Wild footage has captured the moment Yes and No supporters clashed as tensions continue to rise over the Voice to Parliament referendum.

The two men scuffled outside an information booth on Maryland Street in Stanthorpe, in Queensland’s Southern Downs region, on September 30.

Footage showed a Yes voter striking a threatening pose as he towered over an elderly No campaigner while children walked in the background.

The No supporter carried a sign with the words: “Reject racism.” Vote no.

The Yes voter absurdly tells the woman that he is over a century old and has died several times.

“I’m over 110 years old. I’ve died nine times in a row,” he proclaims before realizing that he is being filmed by another man.

When the Yes voter realizes that he is being filmed, he chases the cameraman before slamming his camera.

The Yes supporter then attacks the cameraman and tries to snatch the camera from his hands.

The cameraman warned, “I’m going to dress you.”

“So that’s what yes voters are doing,” he continued.

The images were shared on Facebook, where social media users were quick to condemn the Yes supporter.

“It’s sad to see how some people behave, just because it doesn’t suit you how others think and vote doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to behave like that,” wrote the one of them.

In another video filmed at a polling station in Tawoomba, southern Queensland, MP Garth Hamilton is approached by an elderly man who begins swearing at him.

Mr Hamilton, who was then campaigning for the no vote, wishes the man a good day after his swearing in, but the man turns around and continues shouting.

“I can’t have a good day mate, I’ve already had a fucking bad day and coming here to vote on something that only concerns first Australians is a fucking bad one,” he says dryly. .

The old man walks away while continuing to shout obscenities while Mr. Hamilton calmly turns his back on him.

Other cases of violence have been reported across the country and originate from The Voice.

A heated confrontation between Yes and No supporters at an early voting center in Ipswich resulted in one man being hospitalized and another arrested.

The confrontation, initially an argument, escalated into a violent incident at the North Ipswich early voting center in central Brisbane.

Police say that around 11:30 a.m. on October 3, a 30-year-old man got into a verbal argument with a 65-year-old man, which then turned physical when the younger man assaulted the older individual.

The 65-year-old man was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

The old man was said to have suffered serious head injuries.

Another incident occurred when an Aboriginal man who had gone to vote early Rockhampton, in central Queensland, was humiliated by Yes campaigners in front of his wife and daughter.

“I went to vote early and on my way to the polling station I was mistreated because I took a no vote leaflet and I didn’t take a yes leaflet,” he said. -he told Sofie Formica, presenter of Brisbane 4BC. .

Three weeks ago, more than 1,000 No supporters descended on the Adelaide Convention Center to hear Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and other No campaigners speak at the Fair Australia rally.

But the event was invaded by Yes campaigners who branded participants “racist”.

Liberal senator Alex Antic filmed a crowd of protesters shouting at him as he entered the event.