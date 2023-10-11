Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce settlement revealed: Iron-clad prenup, LA home sale, a tell-all book ban and $1.25m payout

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The finer details of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce settlement have been revealed.

The couple reportedly finalized their divorce last week after two years of marriage.

The settlement, which states that Ariana will not be single until March 19, 2024, is said to have gone smoothly as the singer, 30, and Dalton, 28, had an ironclad prenuptial agreement.

Ariana, who has an estimated net worth of $240 million, has since moved on with boyfriend Ethan Slater, while Dalton was pictured kissing actress Maika Monroe earlier this week.

Here we look at their divorce settlement, from the $6 million sale of their Los Angeles home to the strict rules in place…

Dalton will receive a $1.25 million payout

In lieu of spousal support, the agent will receive a single check from the Grammy winner, worth a total of $1,250,000. It is also tax-free.

The singer will also pay $25,000 in Dalton’s attorney fees.

According to court documents The explosion: ‘The parties acknowledge that (Dalton) has received thirty (30) days of rent-free use of the Los Angeles Family Residence… and a tax-free payment of $1,250,000 from (Ariana)… in lieu of any spousal support payments due.

“The parties acknowledge that no permanent spousal support will be owed by one party to the other in this matter. This waiver of permanent spousal support may not be modified regardless of any change in the parties’ respective health or financial circumstances.”

The LA house is sold with proceeds split, but they have to pay off their $6 million mortgage

According to reports, the couple has agreed to pay off their $6 million mortgage on their Los Angeles home.

They will then put the beautiful property on the market and split the sale of the mansion 50/50.

Photos and recordings must remain private

According to their settlement agreement, both parties are prohibited from “releasing or publishing any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or similar embodiments in any form, whether now or hereafter taken, or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or around any home, office or other property.”

Tell-all book ban

In addition, Dalton is prohibited from writing a comprehensive book about their relationship or giving interviews about the “details of their marriage.”

In particular, he may not “give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or collaborate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind concerning the other party .’

Ariana has also agreed to the restrictions and confidentiality provisions, which the documents indicate will be “fully enforceable by either party.”

Assets and income

According to documents, Ariana will keep her belongings, including a painting by artist Yoshitomo Nara. Dalton also has a painting that he will keep (in the photo one of Nara’s drawings)

According to documents, Ariana will keep her belongings, including a painting by famed artist Yoshitomo Nara.

Dalton also has a painting by the artist that he will keep.

Yoshitomo holds the record as the most expensive Japanese artist. The large-scale painting Knife Behind Back (2000) sold in Hong Kong for HK$195.7 million (US$25 million), almost five times the record.

In April 2021, the Frog Girl painting sold at a spring auction for $12.5 million.

Court documents also reveal that Ariana “shall retain all income and accumulations at all times, including prior to the parties’ marriage, during the parties’ marriage, and after the parties’ date of separation.”

Despite the couple’s divorce being finalized, a source told Entertainment Gossip that there is no bad blood between Ariana and Gomez, who tied the knot in 2021.

“There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right together,” the insider said.

Romance: Since their divorce, the singer has been romantically involved with her fellow Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater – who also filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in July (photo 2018)

Spotted: Gossip site DeuxMoi uploaded a photo to its Instagram Stories on Sunday from a source claiming Gomez and Monroe, 30, were ‘packing on the PDA’

The former Nickelodeon star filed her divorce papers last month on September 18, while Dalton also filed the same day.

In documents previously obtained by TMZ, Ariana’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, had cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, with the date of separation listed as February 20, 2023.

Sources told the outlet that everything was “talked out” between the former couple “before they went to the courthouse” and added that the actress plans to “write Dalton a check” to officially dissolve the marriage.

The couple filed for divorce months after their planned separation date, and an insider explained to TMZ that the reasoning was so they could “iron details and reach a settlement.”

According to the source, Grande and Gomez have “no hard feelings,” adding “they have been very caring and respectful of each other through every step of this process.”

The Grammy winner and the real estate agent first started dating in January 2020 and the couple got engaged in December of the same year.

In May 2021, the two said “I do” in an intimate yet romantic wedding ceremony at her Montecito home. However, earlier this year in July, news of their shock split came to light.

A source close to the couple told DailyMail.com at the time of the split news: ‘Ariana and Dalton have nothing but respect for each other. They are still friends and want to remain friends in the future.’

‘There was no cheating, no hard feelings between them, the marriage just didn’t work. These things happen,” the insider added.

According to Page sixDalton had flown to London to visit Ariana – who had been filming the live adaptation of Wicked since December 2022 – in an attempt to mend their marriage, but it ‘didn’t work out’.

Since their split, the singer has been romantically linked to actor and her fellow Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater – who also filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay in July, leaving her “devastated.”

The two had first tied the knot with Jay in 2018 and were high school sweethearts. In August 2022, the couple welcomed their first baby together: a son.

While speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Lilly revealed that she has looked on the bright side and put her main focus on her son after reportedly being ‘blindsided’ by the split.

“I’m focused on rebuilding a life for our son,” she explained. “This is what I’m trying to do and this is my sole focus.”

Earlier last month, a separate source told DailyMail.com that both Ariana and Ethan are now living together as he prepares for the Broadway production of Spamalot.

A source said this recently People that their romance had been “blown out of proportion” in the public eye and stated that the couple “only started seeing each other after both parties had respectfully parted ways.”