Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati holds series of security, diplomatic meetings

    By

    Oct 10, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a series of security and diplomatic meetings at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.

    He first received acting chief of the General Security, Major General Elias Baysari.

    He also held talks with Director General of the State Security, Major General Antoine Saliba, and Internal Security chief, Major General Imad Othman.

    Mikati later met with Egypt#39;s Ambassador Yasser Elwy, who came to the Grand Serail on a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

    He also welcomed Germany#39;s Ambassador designate to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stouml;ckl-Stillfried.

    Among the Grand Serail#39;s itinerants had also been Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Chami.

