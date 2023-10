NNA – The Secretary General of the Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday that the cabinet will convene at 4:00 pm next Thursday to discuss the latest developments.

He added that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati calls all the ministers to attend the session.

