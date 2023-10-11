The best Prime Day gaming deals: All-time low prices on laptops, monitors, and headsets

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has significant discounts on gaming gear of all kinds.

Prime Day gaming deals are back in action as we get our second Prime Day event in 2023. We’re just starting the day, but we’ve already found dozens of great prices on gaming PCs, headsets, streaming equipment, and more. If you’d like a look at the highlights from the wider sale, head on over to our Prime Day deals live roundup.

So far, some of the best deals we’ve found include a record 67% discount on a Crucial 4TB portable solid state drive, $30 off the popular Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse, and $600 off the powerful Alienware m18, which is one of our picks for the best gaming laptop you can buy. We’ve also found the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro — one of our best wireless gaming headset picks — at an all-time low price of $175.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore e-sports pro, Prime Big Deal Days is shaping up to be a great chance to upgrade your gaming setup. It’ll run through midnight PT on October 11, but don’t dawdle, since the best deals are sure to sell out fast. Also, remember that most of these these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The best Prime Day gaming PC deals

The best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

The best Prime Day gaming headset, webcam, and microphone deals

The best Prime Day gaming mouse and keyboard deals

The best Prime Day gaming accessory deals

Are mechanical keyboards actually better for gaming than membrane keyboards?

Yes, in a slightly indirect way.

Nearly all mechanical switches make an audible clicking sound when you press them, and many give your fingertips a slight physical bump as well. The tactile feedback helps you type more precisely, since there’s an immediate trigger you hear and feel whenever an input successfully goes through. In comparison, it’s easy to think you’ve tapped a key on a membrane keyboard, only for it to turn out you didn’t tap hard enough to type anything. This system helps train good keyboard habits, like pressing keys firmly to avoid misinputs.

Additionally, mechanical keyboards tend to be much more customizable than membrane boards. This makes it much easier to find (or put together) a mechanical keyboard that fits the rest of your gaming setup’s aesthetics. And what could be worse for your League of Legends skill than an eyesore of a keyboard?

What’s the difference between a gaming monitor and a regular monitor?

Every good computer monitor — gaming-focused or not — should be bright, feature vivid colors, and have as high a resolution as possible. But gaming monitors stand out in two ways that others don’t: Refresh rate and response time.

Refresh rate (measured in hertz or Hz) measures how many times the picture on your monitor can display a new image within a second. In other words, a monitor with a refresh rate of 165Hz can display 165 separate images in one second. This is important for fast-paced games like Counter-Strike, where players need to react to changing situations in tenths of a second — the more frames your monitor shows, the faster you can respond to what’s in front of you. The best gaming monitors will have refresh rates of 165Hz or higher.

Meanwhile, response time (measured in milliseconds or ms) measures how quickly the color of an individual pixel on the monitor can change from black to white. The faster the response time, the smoother transitions from one frame to the next will look. This isn’t as important as refresh rate, but a low response time can help your games look better and crisper. The best gaming monitors will have a response time of 5ms or lower.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy gaming hardware or accessories?

Yes!

In our experience, sales during these Prime Day events usually aren’t the lowest of the year. The lowest sales come during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

But Prime Day deals can still be massive. Many of the deals listed in this article are bringing items down to their lowest prices ever. Prime Big Deal Days might not be the biggest sales event of the year, but it’s still big enough to help you save hundreds of dollars on great computers, accessories, and more.

