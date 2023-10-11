Emotional Moment: Anthony Albanese Sheds Tears in Touching Aboriginal Ceremony at Uluru Prior to the Voice Referendum

Anthony Albanese in tears at Aboriginal ceremony

The Prime Minister was with traditional owners at Uluru

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese broke down in tears during an emotional Indigenous ceremony, just days after the Voice to Parliament referendum.

The Prime Minister was seen standing as traditional owners sang, danced and held his hands during an Inma ceremony at Uluru on Tuesday evening.

He was presented with a copy of the Heart’s Uluru Statement moments before the event.

The traditional owners who took part all wore Yes campaign t-shirts featuring Aboriginal designs.

The prime minister had landed in Uluru that evening as part of a nationwide campaign blitz advocating for an indigenous voice to be included in the constitution ahead of Saturday’s referendum.

He met with representatives of the Central Land Council.

The journey to Uluru will last more than six years since the call for Indigenous voices was made as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Mr Albanese said earlier today he would meet some of the architects of the declaration.

“As the Uluru Statement from the Heart says, it’s about children and how Indigenous Australians just want a better future, love, hope and optimism for future generations, and that “That’s what (the referendum) is about,” he told reporters.

More than 21,800 people voted in remote communities before polling day, surpassing all remote votes cast in last year’s federal election.

So far, 2.87 million votes have been cast.

