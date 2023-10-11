Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    France's Macron says Iran comments praising Hamas attack unacceptable

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Iran#39;s condoning of Hamas#39; attack on Israel was unacceptable and that France was looking into establishing whether it was directly involved.

    quot;I have no comment to make about the direct involvement of Iran for which we have no formal proof, but it#39;s clear that the public comments by Iranian authorities were unacceptable… and that it is likely that Hamas was offered help,quot; Macron said.

    quot;But I will remain careful on that point until we have stabilised intelligence,quot; he added in a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.nbsp;– Reuters

