WHO calls for humanitarian corridor into Gaza Strip

NNA – The World Health Organization called Tuesday for a humanitarian corridor to be established into and out of the Gaza Strip, which has been placed under total siege by Israel.

The WHO said its supplies in the Gaza Strip were already running out, as it said patients in the territory#39;s hospitals desperately needed those supplies.

Health facilities must be protected and safeguarded, the UN health agency said.

quot;WHO is calling for an end to the violence… a humanitarian corridor is needed to reach people with critical medical supplies,quot; WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a press briefing in Geneva. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y