CNN

An Israeli grandmother living close to the Gaza Strip was slaughtered by Hamas gunmen who filmed her murder and uploaded it to her Facebook page, her family says.

“This is how we found out,” her granddaughter, Mor Bayder, wrote on social media, calling the video “the nightmare of my life.”

“The purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world, my grandmother, can’t make it real,” she wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.