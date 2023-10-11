Playboy Ditches Mia Khalifa Over ‘Disgusting’ Israel-Palestine Comments

Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images

Playboy has ended its partnership with influencer Mia Khalifa after accusing her of making “disgusting and reprehensible comments” about the Hamas attacks in Israel which saw hundreds of civilians slaughtered.

The Lebanese-American former porn star, 30, has posted several times since the unrest began on Saturday when Palestinian militants crossed from Gaza into Israel and began killing and abducting Israelis. Her comments, which have provoked an angry backlash online, have variously expressed solidarity with Palestine generally but also contained dark, glib remarks about the horrific videos emerging from the slaughter.

In an email to users of Playboy’s Centerfold—a platform similar to OnlyFans which connects content creators with fans—Playboy said it would no longer be working with Khalifa, who joined the site last year.

